Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCKY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of RCKY opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $4,246,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,934,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,224,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 46,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

