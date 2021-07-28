Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $556.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $499.00 to $556.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.46.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $493.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.