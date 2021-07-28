Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the software’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,350.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $6,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,160 shares of company stock worth $34,250,587. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $2,621,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

