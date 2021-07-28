Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,860 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.