Royal Bank of Canada Buys 166,274 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

