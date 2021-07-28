Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

SMB opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

