Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.63).

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,072.50 ($40.14) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,218.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The company has a market capitalization of £41.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders purchased a total of 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833 over the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

