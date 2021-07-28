Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 233,118 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 756.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.70. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.