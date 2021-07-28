Royal Bank of Canada Raises FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$251.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$251.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC downgraded FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$236.00.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up C$4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$236.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,215. FirstService has a one year low of C$147.94 and a one year high of C$239.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$900.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,100.40.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

