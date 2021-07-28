Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 208.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

SEE opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

