Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$7.32 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.43.

TSE:DPM opened at C$7.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.9986541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

