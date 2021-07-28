Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$7.32 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.43.
TSE:DPM opened at C$7.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
