Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $117.21 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $117.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 256.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $108,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

