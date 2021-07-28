Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Announces $0.22 Dividend

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2232 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research firms have commented on ROYMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 target price on shares of Royal Mail and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.74.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

