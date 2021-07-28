Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $531,540.36 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.09. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

