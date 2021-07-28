RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.34. RPC shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 1,488 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,376,954.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,490 in the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RPC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RPC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RPC by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

