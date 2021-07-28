Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.