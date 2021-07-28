salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 206.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $244.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,364. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $187.37 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 423,745 shares of company stock valued at $102,518,721. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

