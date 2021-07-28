Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

