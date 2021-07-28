Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 2,296 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,665. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74.

