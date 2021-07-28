Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 2,896 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 54,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,062. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

