Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.72. 3,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.54 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

