Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.48. 22,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,506. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

