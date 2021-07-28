Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 313,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,876. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61.

