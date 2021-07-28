Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Holdings Cut by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,417 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Schneider National worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDR stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

