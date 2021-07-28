Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AxoGen worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 91,843 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

