Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $565,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

DLB opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

