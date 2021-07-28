Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHBCU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,226,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,480,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $6,069,000.

Shares of DHBCU stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

