Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $32,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 303.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

