Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

