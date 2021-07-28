Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBIO. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at about $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 960,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 62.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at about $9,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.13 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.75.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

