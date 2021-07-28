Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SERE stock opened at GBX 103.53 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a current ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The company has a market cap of £138.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.32.

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

