Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,691 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $341,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $380.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,530 shares of company stock valued at $156,202,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.