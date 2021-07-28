Schroder Investment Management Group Has $225.68 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,880,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,451 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $225,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,988,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.79. 272,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,167,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

