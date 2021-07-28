Schroder Investment Management Group Has $781.26 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,132,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $781,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $70,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.12.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.55. The stock had a trading volume of 323,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,747,047. The company has a market cap of $458.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.