Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 138,465 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,768,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 138,465 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Oracle worth $194,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after buying an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 133,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.