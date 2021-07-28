Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.68 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) declared a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.66. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 50.15 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.79. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 27.65 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.40 ($0.66). The stock has a market cap of £246.26 million and a PE ratio of 55.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

