Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 102.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

