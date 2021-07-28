Science Group (LON:SAG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 410 to GBX 520. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Science Group traded as high as GBX 467 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 441.50 ($5.77), with a volume of 108266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 402.25. The company has a market capitalization of £183.52 million and a PE ratio of 26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

