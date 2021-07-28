Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 208.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 740.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

