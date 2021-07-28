Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TPI Composites in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPIC. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.66.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.25. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $45,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 380,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 4,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 255,147 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.