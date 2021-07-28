Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the airline will earn $5.25 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUV. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $100,394,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

