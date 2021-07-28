SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.70 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEGXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux began coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Get SEGRO alerts:

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $15.84 on Monday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.