Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock Holdings Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

