Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $77.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after buying an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

