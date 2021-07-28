Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

SNSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of SNSE opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

