SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

SGBAF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.28. SES has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SES will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.