Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Insider James Bowling Sells 17,359 Shares

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total transaction of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

James Bowling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of Severn Trent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total transaction of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

SVT stock traded up GBX 1.27 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,750.27 ($35.93). The stock had a trading volume of 401,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,992. Severn Trent Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,764 ($36.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,559.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

