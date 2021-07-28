Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of SGHIY remained flat at $$14.90 on Wednesday. Shanghai Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

