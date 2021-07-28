Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Shares of SGHIY remained flat at $$14.90 on Wednesday. Shanghai Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83.
Shanghai Industrial Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.