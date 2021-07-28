Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £274.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

