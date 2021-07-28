Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Grows By 658.7%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 658.7% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,335,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ABQQ opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. AB International Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

